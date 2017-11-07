Rhino poaching is on the decline‚ but other species are under threat‚ like elephant‚ the quirky pangolin and even the rare cycad plant.

In fact‚ one Eastern Cape man seems to be a serial cycad siphoner. It appears that the perpetrator is a farmer‚ who ended up forfeiting two vehicles and part of his farm to a neighbouring national park.

These are some of the revelations made by the Department of Environmental Affairs (DEA) on Monday. The stats form part of the 2016/17 National Environmental Compliance and Enforcement Report (NECER).

Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa announced in February that there had been a decline in the number of rhinos poached in the country.

In 2016 the number of rhinos poached declined to 1‚054 from 1‚175 in 2015 and 1‚215 in 2014‚ according to the NECER. The majority of the cases in 2016 were registered by SANParks (662)‚ then KwaZulu-Natal (162) and thirdly Limpopo (90). Other high-risk species included elephants‚ pangolins and cycads.