A construction worker plunged 12 metres to his death on a building site in Umhlanga‚ Durban‚ on Tuesday.

Netcare 911 spokesman Nick Dollman said the 27-year-old man fell several storeys.

Paramedics who rushed to the scene found that the man had suffered multiple injuries.

"An Advanced Life Support resuscitation was initiated. However‚ despite efforts to resuscitate the man‚ his injuries were too severe‚ and he died at the scene. Documentation pertaining to his death was completed by Netcare 911 and handed over to the authorities‚" said Dollman.