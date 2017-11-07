Danish 'genital mutilator' convicted of multiple crimes
A Danish man found with “female genitalia” in his padlocked home chest freezer has been convicted of 36 charges by the High Court in the Free State.
Peter Frederiksen was “certainly not a man of high moral standing”, said Judge Johann Daffue on Monday.
IOL reported that the Dane was found guilty of assaulting his now deceased wife Anna Matseliso Molise‚ possession of child pornography‚ possession of an unregistered anaesthetic drug and contravening the Immigration Act.
He was also convicted of contravening the Firearms Control Act and illegal possession of firearms.
He lived under the radar for almost a decade until the gruesome find set in motion an investigation to determine whether he had removed female genitalia in illegal operations.
Just how a fugitive from justice‚ convicted in 2006 of weapons crimes in Denmark‚ settled in South Africa‚ got an identity document and became the registered owner of a gun shop with R4-million in stock was as baffling as the gruesome discovery that led to his arrest‚ reported the Sunday Times in 2015.
Charges related to the removal of human tissue were dropped in September when the court found that the National Health Act was not clear about penalties for such transgressions.
“The accused is certainly not a man of high moral standing. He simultaneously married two women and was involved with people who believed in Satanism‚” said Judge Daffue.
He was arrested after a domestic dispute that began when he reported his then 28-year-old wife to social services. Members of the Hawks descended on his townhouse in Bloemfontein.
‘‘When she was called in‚ she [said] there were certain body parts stored in his freezer‚” said Hawks investigator Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn.
One of his alleged victims previously told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet in a video interview that Frederiksen surgically removed part of her genitals after spiking her glass of champagne. She described waking up dazed. “I had a headache like I’ve never had before. And the pain‚ I’ve never had such pain‚” she said.
