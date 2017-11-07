Danish 'genital mutilator' convicted of multiple crimes

A Danish man found with “female genitalia” in his padlocked home chest freezer has been convicted of 36 charges by the High Court in the Free State.

Peter Frederiksen was “certainly not a man of high moral standing”, said Judge Johann Daffue on Monday.

IOL reported that the Dane was found guilty of assaulting his now deceased wife Anna Matseliso Molise‚ possession of child pornography‚ possession of an unregistered anaesthetic drug and contravening the Immigration Act.

He was also convicted of contravening the Firearms Control Act and illegal possession of firearms.

He lived under the radar for almost a decade until the gruesome find set in motion an investigation to determine whether he had removed female genitalia in illegal operations.

Just how a fugitive from justice‚ convicted in 2006 of weapons crimes in Denmark‚ settled in South Africa‚ got an identity document and became the registered owner of a gun shop with R4-million in stock was as baffling as the gruesome discovery that led to his arrest‚ reported the Sunday Times in 2015.