Why would someone not help family members who have been brutally attacked with an axe? This is a question a psychologist will answer early next week in the Henri van Breda triple axe murder trial.

This is a question a psychologist will answer early next week in the Henri van Breda triple axe murder trial.

Van Breda stands accused of murdering his brother‚ Rudi‚ and parents Martin and Teresa‚ and leaving his sister Marli for dead in January 2015.

On Monday‚ Van Breda told the High Court in Cape Town that he sat chain-smoking in the kitchen while waiting for emergency services to see to his family members‚ two of whom he claimed were still alive at the time.

Likewise‚ he had not attempted to help family members allegedly “under attack” by an intruder in a balaclava.

This seemed to raise alarm bells for Judge Siraj Desai and state prosecutor Susan Galloway. But‚ according to his defence counsel‚ a psychologist will take the stand to give evidence that there is no “typical” way of responding to being in a house where people have been savagely attacked.