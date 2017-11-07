South Africa

Durban war memorial thieves nabbed

07 November 2017 - 14:23 By Jeff Wicks
Handcuffs. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Several brass plates which form part of an almost century-old war memorial‚ stolen by scrap metal thieves‚ were reclaimed during a police raid on Monday.

The plates were stolen from the Cenotaph war memorial near the Durban City Hall last week.

The nine heavy brass plaques line the walls that surround the Cenotaph‚ and are inscribed with the names of Durban citizens who fell in all wars.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said that officers conducted an intelligence driven operation in the wake of the theft.

“The copper plates were part of a memorial commemorating the South African soldiers who died during the world wars.

“Eight suspects aged between 25 and 35 years were arrested and detained at Durban Central police station after they were linked to the theft of the copper plates‚” she said.

She added that an illegal gun was also recovered in the raid.

“The suspects will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of theft and possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition. The metal has been handed over to the South African Army for safe keeping while the investigation continues.”

Five brass plates remain missing.

Brass is a metallic alloy made from copper and zinc.

