A former employee of Nedbank was arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a security guard in reception at the bank's head offices in Sandton‚ Johannesburg.

According to a statement by Nedbank‚ a former employee asked to see one of the executives in the retail business section.

"We politely asked him to leave the premises‚ and when he refused‚ Group Security was alerted and attempted to escort him out. While he was being escorted out‚ he turned around and stabbed one of our security staff. The injured staff member has been stabilised and taken to hospital."

The bank said in their statement that the employee was dismissed three years ago after being found guilty of a criminal offence‚ and spent two years in prison.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele confirmed the incident.