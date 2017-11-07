South Africa

Gangs hit Guy Fawkes revellers

07 November 2017 - 07:27 By Timeslive
At its 12 designated sites for fireworks displays, the city's safety and security directorate said 22 people were injured - 18 children and four adults, of whom three were women and one male. File photo.
Image: Kevin Sutherland

Cape Town on Monday berated "marauding gangs attacking innocent people" during Sunday night's Guy Fawkes commemoration.

The city's public emergency communication centre fielded 209 calls about the illegal discharge of fireworks away from designated sites. Its staff issued more than 100 verbal warnings about the illegal discharge of fireworks and the use of "paint socks", in which people attack one another with socks filled with paint and stones.

"The behaviour of marauding gangs attacking innocent people is downright criminal," said JP Smith, mayoral committee member for safety and security.

At its 12 designated sites for fireworks displays, the city's safety and security directorate said 22 people were injured - 18 children and four adults, of whom three were women and one male.

Fifteen of the injuries were recorded at Strandfontein Pavilion, including a 10-year-old boy who was taken to hospital for an eye injury.

A 10-year-old sustained a leg injury and was referred to his doctor for treatment.

"All other injured people were treated on site for minor injuries."

Smith said the city was "doing as much as any local authority can to minimise the use of fireworks". 

