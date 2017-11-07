The percentage of roads in “very good” condition has decreased in the City of Johannesburg‚ from 52% in 2013 to 45% in 2017.

This was revealed by the city’s Member of the Mayoral Council for Transport‚ Nonhlanhla Makhuba‚ during her presentation of the State of Road Infrastructure Report in Braamfontein on Tuesday.

The report‚ based on the 2017 Roads Condition Index‚ shows that “very good” roads make up only 5‚581km of the city’s more than 12‚000km of roads.

“Poor” and “very poor” surfaced roads have increased from 27% to 32% in the reporting period. About 23% (2‚285km) of surfaced roads require resurfacing.

About 72% of the 1‚169km of gravel roads are in a “poor” or “very poor” condition too‚ and require reshaping and re-gravelling.

The Roads Condition Index is compiled every three years.

Makhuba said the city has a backlog of R7.1-billion worth of resurfacing on tar roads to catch up with‚ along with R4.7-billion required in upgrades to gravel roads.

About R2-billion is needed to fix and provide pavements‚ while dams‚ catchments and stormwater drains had a funding backlog of R61.2-billion.