Former Eskom group CEO Tshediso Matona described on Tuesday how the governance and ethical environment at the parastatal was deteriorating when he took over as CEO in late 2014.

There was also deep infighting within the board‚ led by then-chairman Zola Tsotsi‚ over procurement issues‚ to the extent that the board had become almost dysfunctional.

Matona‚ who was Eskom CEO from October 2014 to March 2015‚ presented evidence to the inquiry by Parliament's public enterprises committee into allegations of state capture of state owned enterprises.

He said at the time of his tenure‚ the moral and the ethical fabric of the company needed urgent attention. Several employees were on suspension‚ and the numbers were increasing.