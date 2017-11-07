The Motsepe Foundation in collaboration with leaders from different faith-based organisations gathered at the Sandton Convention Centre‚ Johannesburg‚ on Tuesday to announce a call for a national day of prayer for the far-reaching problems the country is facing.

The National Day of Prayer is expected to take place on November 26 at FNB Stadium in Soweto.

The call to “soak” the country in prayer is dedicated to healing racial tensions‚ to pray for the poor‚ unemployed and marginalised people and to ask for God's guidance‚ leadership and blessings for a bright future for all South Africans‚ the leaders said.

"We want to continue in that culture where religious leaders lead and pray for us. There is so much that is dividing us‚ and the focus should be on what keeps us together. No nation has succeeded by spending too much time on things that divide them‚" said Patrice Motsepe‚ chairman of the Motsepe Foundation.