Murder mystery: North West residents start talking after R100k reward
North West police have received several calls from people claiming they have information that might solve the mystery around Tebogo Ndlovu's disappearance.
Two days ago police issued a R100‚000 reward after months of speculation about Ndlovu's fate. A magistrate has questioned whether Ndlovu is still alive‚ but some locals are convinced that he is not dead.
Investigating officer Colonel Isaac Tlhapi said his team plans to follow up on some of the leads.
"We don't have anything solid yet‚ but we will soon visit a few places with the Ndlovu family to verify some of the information we have received‚" Tlhapi said outside the Brits Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.
"People have been calling with all sorts of information related to this case. We are still investigating."
Matthew Benson on Tuesday appeared in the Brits court for murder and attempted murder‚ linked to the disappearance of 24-year-old Ndlovu.
Ndlovu was last seen on August 2‚ when he and two friends were shot at while stealing oranges from a farm in Mooinooi owned by Benson's parents.
Ndlovu's accomplices claim he was injured in the shooting and they left him at the farm as they fled the scene.
The men said Benson was the one who fired in their direction.
The accused was arrested on September 16 and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
During his bail application‚ Benson told court that he has a witness who has seen Ndlovu alive after August 2.
Those supporting Benson's claim‚ led by the mother of Benson's girlfriend‚ set up a R50‚000 fund for information leading to Ndlovu's whereabouts.
The group also hired a private investigator to independently search for the missing man.
Benson's case has been postponed to December 14 for further investigation.
A large group of Majakaneng residents once again attended court proceedings to support the Ndlovu family.
Martha Ndlovu‚ the missing man's mother‚ was also in court. She said the family was deeply pained because they don't know what happened to her son.
Benson's family were also in attendance. They said the case has put them under enormous strain but they hope that the truth will be revealed. The Bensons believe their son is innocent.
