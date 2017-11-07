North West police have received several calls from people claiming they have information that might solve the mystery around Tebogo Ndlovu's disappearance.

Two days ago police issued a R100‚000 reward after months of speculation about Ndlovu's fate. A magistrate has questioned whether Ndlovu is still alive‚ but some locals are convinced that he is not dead.

Investigating officer Colonel Isaac Tlhapi said his team plans to follow up on some of the leads.

"We don't have anything solid yet‚ but we will soon visit a few places with the Ndlovu family to verify some of the information we have received‚" Tlhapi said outside the Brits Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.