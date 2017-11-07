Rastafarian lawyer Garreth Prince‚ who has been fighting for the right to smoke cannabis‚ aka dagga‚ in the privacy of his home‚ has his second appearance in the Constitutional Court today.

Along with dagga-legalisation pressure group Iqela Lentsango’s Jeremy Acton‚ Ras Menelek Barend Wentzel‚ Jonathan Rubin and Caro Hennegin‚ Prince is asking the highest court in the land to confirm the Western Cape High Court ruling that the law banning the private use of cannabis is unconstitutional.

Prince lost his battle to have the ban on Rastafarian religious use of dagga declared unconstitutional in 2002. But this is a new case‚ in which he is arguing that ban on private use of dagga violates one's constitutional right to privacy.

A colourfully dressed Prince said he was "elated" to be back at court‚ after years of fighting for the right to use dagga; a battle that has seen him refused the right to practise by the Cape Bar Council. He will be representing himself.

If the Constitutional Court upholds the Western Cape High Court judgment‚ the private use of dagga in one's home would no longer be illegal. Parliament would be instructed to make new laws within two years‚ to replace those that ban the personal use and private possession of dagga.