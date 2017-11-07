SABC now has a R600-million debt

The SABC continues to bleed money. it emerged in Parliament on Tuesday that it now owes its creditors close to R600-million.

This was revealed by the new board of the SABC and the public broadcaster's acting executive managers during their first meeting with parliament's portfolio committee on communications.

Reporting on their performance in the first quarter of the current financial year‚ acting CEO Nomsa Philiso said things were tough for the struggling organisation and they were not out of the woods yet.

"It was a difficult quarter for the SABC and its performance. If you remember that's when we hit the financial iceberg in terms of our crisis. As at the end of June we were owing our creditors R597-million which has subsequently grown over the months. But on the positive side we were still able to deliver programming and also to meet our mandate requirements‚" said Philiso.