South Africa

Students run amok despite UCT interdict

07 November 2017 - 07:30 By Petru Saal
Test papers were scattered all over the corridors during the standoff between students and police.
Test papers were scattered all over the corridors during the standoff between students and police.
Image: VARSITY‏ @varsitynews via Twitter

Protesting students had a brief stand-off with police after disrupting a test and chasing students from a computer laboratory on Monday at the University of Cape Town.

UCT assured staff and students the campus would remain open and all academic activities scheduled for the day would go ahead, but a small group moved through campus in an attempt to shut down parts of the university. UCT has obtained an interdict preventing students from disrupting classes or damaging property.

The protesters clashed with police officers outside a test venue and a policeman warned that they could be arrested.

Student newspaper Varsity posted pictures on Twitter.

Video footage of students waiting to write a test, as protesting students clapped and banged on the windows, was also posted. The test was cancelled.

Student assignments were reportedly scattered inside a building, and a window was smashed.

UCT spokesman Elijah Moholola said the campus would remain open in spite of the disruptions.

"The main library has been temporarily closed due to possible disruptions by protesters on upper campus," he said.

"A test in the sports centre has been suspended due to disruptions. A group of around 30 protesters has forced people out of a computer lab in the Menzies Building."

Students are demanding a zero fee increment for 2018 and want the president to release the Fees Commission report on the feasibility of free higher education.

We shall overcome: UCT boss vows to end academic year despite unrest

University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Max Price vowed on Saturday that the institution would complete this year’s final week of academic work in ...
News
2 days ago

Naked woman arrested at UCT #FeesMustFall protest

The stomach-churning stench of human faeces‚ piles of rubbish‚ ripped curtains and a naked woman being dragged into a police van greeted students at ...
News
5 days ago

UCT plan to honour Baartman

After humiliation that lasted for almost two centuries, Sarah Baartman could soon be honoured by the University of Cape Town.
News
8 days ago

Most read

  1. Durban war memorial thieves nabbed South Africa
  2. Nearly 80% of Joburg bridges in poor state South Africa
  3. 'Johannesburg road conditions deteriorating': Transport MMC South Africa
  4. ‘Johannesburg infrastructure past its lifespan’: Mashaba South Africa
  5. A quarter of Joburg water infrastructure has less than 10-year lifespan left South Africa

Latest Videos

Surprise twist in roadside police bust
Rallies erupt in South Korea during Trump visit
X