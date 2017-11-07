Students run amok despite UCT interdict

Protesting students had a brief stand-off with police after disrupting a test and chasing students from a computer laboratory on Monday at the University of Cape Town.

UCT assured staff and students the campus would remain open and all academic activities scheduled for the day would go ahead, but a small group moved through campus in an attempt to shut down parts of the university. UCT has obtained an interdict preventing students from disrupting classes or damaging property.

The protesters clashed with police officers outside a test venue and a policeman warned that they could be arrested.

Student newspaper Varsity posted pictures on Twitter.

Video footage of students waiting to write a test, as protesting students clapped and banged on the windows, was also posted. The test was cancelled.

Student assignments were reportedly scattered inside a building, and a window was smashed.

UCT spokesman Elijah Moholola said the campus would remain open in spite of the disruptions.

"The main library has been temporarily closed due to possible disruptions by protesters on upper campus," he said.

"A test in the sports centre has been suspended due to disruptions. A group of around 30 protesters has forced people out of a computer lab in the Menzies Building."

Students are demanding a zero fee increment for 2018 and want the president to release the Fees Commission report on the feasibility of free higher education.