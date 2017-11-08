Cape Town fires wreak havoc

Fires‚ fuelled by strong winds‚ proved to be too powerful for even the navy in Cape Town.

Late on Tuesday the infernos left a trail of destruction in the city and firefighters worked through the night to bring the blazes under control.

On Wednesday morning the fire and rescue spokesman Theo Layne said 12 fire engines and four water tankers were still attending to a fire in Redhill‚ near Simon's Town.