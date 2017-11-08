On Wednesday‚ state advocate Tebogo Hutamo told the hearings that Selebano had filed an urgent interdict in the Johannesburg High Court to set aside "the subpoena requiring him to appear before these proceedings". Hutamo said the court case will be heard on 28 November.

Hutamo said that "[the] state's view [is that] Selebano should appear before hearings".

Selebano did not cite Section 27 - representatives of the families at the hearing - in his application‚ which he should have done‚ advocate Adila Hassim told the hearing.

However‚ Selebano cited hearing judge and former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke as a respondent in the subpoena. This means the former Deputy Chief Justice‚ once the second highest judge in the land‚ now has to consult lawyers and appear in court.

"I am cited as a party"‚ Moseneke told the hearing to much laughter. "I might have to shut this [hearing] down and go fight this case in court‚" he said to further chuckles. "I thought I was just doing my public duty and now I am in a case because a witness … doesn’t want to ... appear before arbitration."