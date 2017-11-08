Free-varsity plan gets a 'Z' from experts

Leading educationalist Jonathan Jansen said, for universities, fees were a recurrent cost that had to be paid from government coffers.

"There are over one million people every year and growing who will expect free education as of right. We don't have money for this recurring expenditure."

Jansen also said submissions made to the Heher Commission showed that fee-free higher education was not attainable at present.

"I think the idea of fee-free higher education for all is fundamentally unfair. Kids who are rich and can pay must pay and those who cannot afford but are eligible should not pay.

"Let us hope the speculation that the president will announce free higher education for all is wrong because it is unsustainable."

Masutha, engaged to be married to Thuthukile Zuma, the president's youngest daughter from his marriage to Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, referred questions to the national Treasury.