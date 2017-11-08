The Randburg Magistrate's Court has heard that former deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana has two previous convictions‚ one of assault and the other for stealing a can of Coke.

This was revealed by the state as sentencing proceedings commenced on Wednesday after the matter was postponed on Tuesday.

His attorney‚ Michael Bill‚ had asked the court to postpone the matter to allow his defence team to study probation and correctional services reports.

Manana‚ 33‚ clad in a tailored green suit‚ white shirt‚ and black shoes‚ admitted to his conviction of assault in August 2004 and stealing a can of Coke in May 2005.

Manana will be sentenced later on Wednesday over three counts of assault to cause grievous bodily harm after he earlier this year admitted to attacking two women at a restaurant in Fourways in the north of Johannesburg. He has pleaded guilty to all charges.

On August 6‚ Manana lost his cool after an argument over who should succeed President Jacob Zuma at the ANC's elective conference in December.