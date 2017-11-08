South Africa

Manana admits to previous assault conviction and stealing a can of Coke

08 November 2017 - 11:49 By Neo Goba
Former deputy higher education and training minister Mduduzi Manana.
Former deputy higher education and training minister Mduduzi Manana.
Image: Alon Skuy/The Times

The Randburg Magistrate's Court has heard that former deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana has two previous convictions‚ one of assault and the other for stealing a can of Coke.

This was revealed by the state as sentencing proceedings commenced on Wednesday after the matter was postponed on Tuesday.

His attorney‚ Michael Bill‚ had asked the court to postpone the matter to allow his defence team to study probation and correctional services reports.

Manana‚ 33‚ clad in a tailored green suit‚ white shirt‚ and black shoes‚ admitted to his conviction of assault in August 2004 and stealing a can of Coke in May 2005.

Manana will be sentenced later on Wednesday over three counts of assault to cause grievous bodily harm after he earlier this year admitted to attacking two women at a restaurant in Fourways in the north of Johannesburg. He has pleaded guilty to all charges.

On August 6‚ Manana lost his cool after an argument over who should succeed President Jacob Zuma at the ANC's elective conference in December.

READ MORE

Manana 'leaves it to magistrate'

Assault-accused Mduduzi Manana, 33, is "quite remorseful" about beating up a woman.
News
5 hours ago

Cubaña fined R200‚000 for selling alcohol after hours

Nightclub Cubaña in Fourways‚ Johannesburg‚ has been fined R200‚000 for selling alcohol after hours.
News
1 day ago

Manana says he is 'quite remorseful and has taken responsibility'

Sentencing of former Deputy Minister of Higher Education Mduduzi Manana has been postponed for a day to allow his defence team time to study ...
Politics
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Inside the psychedelic world of journalism South Africa
  2. Drivers arrested‚ pupils affected as taxi operators strike South Africa
  3. WATCH | Video of nurse 'verbally abusing' elderly patient goes viral South Africa
  4. Manana admits to previous assault conviction and stealing a can of Coke South Africa
  5. The difference between nutrition and education South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Everytime I close my eyes, I see her’: Woman who caught nurse verbally abusing ...
‘Keep blazing, stay amazing': Lobby groups march for the legalisation of ...
X