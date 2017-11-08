Manana 'leaves it to magistrate'
Assault-accused Mduduzi Manana, 33, is "quite remorseful" about beating up a woman.
The former deputy minister of higher education spoke of his remorse outside the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday where his sentencing was postponed to Wednesday.
Manana, clad in a tailored brown Gucci suit and shoes, was on September 13 convicted of three counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after pleading guilty.
His lawyer Michael Bill asked Magistrate Ramsamy Reddy to postpone the case to Wednesday as he needed more time to study two reports he only received on Tuesday.
Bill said: "Your worship, we received copies of the correctional [services] supervisor's report only this morning around 10am and we received the probation officer's report yesterday around 3pm. So, in fairness, the defence has not had a proper opportunity to consider the two reports and would like to spend the afternoon considering [them]..."
On August 6 Manana lost his cool during an argument at Cubana restaurant in Fourways, northwest of Johannesburg, and hit a woman who had said he was gay.
Asked if he hoped for a lighter sentence, Manana said that was for the court to decide.
