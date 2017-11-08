Manana 'leaves it to magistrate'

Assault-accused Mduduzi Manana, 33, is "quite remorseful" about beating up a woman.

The former deputy minister of higher education spoke of his remorse outside the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday where his sentencing was postponed to Wednesday.

Manana, clad in a tailored brown Gucci suit and shoes, was on September 13 convicted of three counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after pleading guilty.

His lawyer Michael Bill asked Magistrate Ramsamy Reddy to postpone the case to Wednesday as he needed more time to study two reports he only received on Tuesday.