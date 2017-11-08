Most roads unaffected in Pretoria as taxi strike gets under way peacefully
Hundreds of commuters‚ including matriculants who are writing their final exams‚ have been left stranded in Tshwane in Gauteng due to a massive taxi strike in the area. Roads are free flowing except in the city centre.
Taxi drivers‚ who are unhappy over operating licences‚ recapitalisation and other issues‚ are expected to march to the Union Buildings. They are expected to gather from the old Putco depot in Marabastad before proceeding to the seat of government to register their grievances. The drivers have accused the Transport Minister Joe Masangwanyi of refusing to engage with the taxi industry over their concerns.
The National Taxi Alliance has warned commuters to find alternative transport this morning as a result of the impact of the strike.
Struben‚ Bosman‚ Nelson Mandela and Madiba streets are among those affected by the strike.
Some passengers shared on social media how they had been waiting for transport since 5am while some matriculants were worried about getting to school on time for their matric exams.
But Tshwane Metro Police spokesman Isaac Mahamba told eNCA on Wednesday morning that they had a plan to protect people that were not part of the strike and are supposed to go to work.
“We have a plan to ensure that we protect them although we respect the people’s right to take part in this particular march. We’re not going to allow anybody to take the law into their own hands. We expect a peaceful march. Any criminal element that might arise in this particular march‚ we will make sure that we deal with decisively as law enforcement agencies‚” he said.
He said most roads in the city were still flowing smoothly while others in the CBD were gridlocked as a result of the strike‚ but metro police were monitoring the situation to ensure that those who are not part of the strike are not affected.
“Most of the people are stranded and they don’t have transport to work. But there are not incidents reported to us at this stage except one in Moloto Road where apparently there was a Quantum running around intimidating people and we request members of the public that as soon as they spot that Quantum they must give us the registration number so that we can make sure that we follow that one‚” he said.
Mahamba said metro police were also looking into reports that some trucks were blocking the main roads in Mamelodi. “We are giving it attention. Our enforcement agencies are moving to that direction to make sure that they unblock that area‚” he said.
National Taxi Alliance spokesman Theo Malele could not be reached for comment.
This is a developing story.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE