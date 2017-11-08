Hundreds of commuters‚ including matriculants who are writing their final exams‚ have been left stranded in Tshwane in Gauteng due to a massive taxi strike in the area. Roads are free flowing except in the city centre.

Taxi drivers‚ who are unhappy over operating licences‚ recapitalisation and other issues‚ are expected to march to the Union Buildings. They are expected to gather from the old Putco depot in Marabastad before proceeding to the seat of government to register their grievances. The drivers have accused the Transport Minister Joe Masangwanyi of refusing to engage with the taxi industry over their concerns.

The National Taxi Alliance has warned commuters to find alternative transport this morning as a result of the impact of the strike.

Struben‚ Bosman‚ Nelson Mandela and Madiba streets are among those affected by the strike.

Some passengers shared on social media how they had been waiting for transport since 5am while some matriculants were worried about getting to school on time for their matric exams.

But Tshwane Metro Police spokesman Isaac Mahamba told eNCA on Wednesday morning that they had a plan to protect people that were not part of the strike and are supposed to go to work.