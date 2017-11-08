Anti-drug activist Sam Pillay has described symptoms displayed by people under the influence of a dangerous drug‚ which has made its way to Durban‚ as like watching a horror movie.

Pillay‚ founder and director of Anti-Drug Forum SA‚ is also worried that the drug known as “flakka” or the “zombie drug”‚ which has been sweeping the streets of Australia and the US‚ has hit Durban at the time school exams are about to finish.

“We’re very worried that it’s starting at this time of the year when exams are finishing. People should not be encouraged to experiment with it because it can be very dangerous to them and people around them‚” said Pillay.

The Chatsworth-based Anti-Drug Forum is a voluntary organisation which was formed in April 2005 to assist a community that was and still is being ravaged by substance abuse.