NPA refuses to prosecute 4 Hawks for holding SARS official hostage

The National Prosecuting Authority has declined to prosecute four Hawks members who were accused of holding suspended SA Revenue Service official Vlok Symington hostage in a boardroom last year.

Nearly a year after the Independent Police Investigative Directorate recommended criminal charges relating to kidnapping, assault and intimidation against the four Hawks officers - Brigadier N Xaba, Colonel HW Maluleka, Lieutenant Colonel S Palaza and Captain MF Sewele - the NPA has told Ipid there was no prospect of a successful prosecution.

In a letter dated October 24, addressed to the Ipid chief director of investigations, acting public prosecutions director for Gauteng George Baloyi said Symington's various statements about the incident were "contradictory".

Ipid spokesman Moses Dlamini on Tuesday confirmed Ipid had received the letter.