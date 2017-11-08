South Africa

Police pull python out of man's pants after noticing 'considerable bulge'

08 November 2017 - 15:14 By TimesLIVE
The royal python: not a great pet to keep in your pocket.
The royal python: not a great pet to keep in your pocket.
Image: 123RF/Sergey Novikov

A man arrested in the German city of Darmstadt on Tuesday after a drunken argument shocked officers when he pulled a baby python out of his trousers.

Police detained the 19-year-old man for drunken behaviour after they had received reports about an altercation in a street just before 11pm.

According to a statement released by police, the man was detained when he became aggressive, which is when the officers discovered his unusual passenger.

When questioned about the "considerable bulge" in his trousers, the man told the officers he was carrying a snake. He then pulled a baby king python, about 35cm in length, from his trousers.

Police were searching for the owner of the snake and investigating whether any animal protection laws were broken.

READ MORE

Unsuitable antivenoms are being sold in Africa, costing lives

Snakes bite more than 5 million people every year. Of these, around 1.8 million people are envenomated and over 94,000 are killed.
News
7 days ago

Cobra gets comfy in Umhlanga family home

A Mozambican spitting cobra became an unwelcome houseguest for an Umhlanga family‚ with the scaled intruder standing its ground in their lounge on ...
News
1 month ago

Village eats giant python after it attacks man

A giant python attacked an Indonesian man, nearly severing his arm, before hungry villagers chopped up the reptile and ate it, a police chief said ...
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Mongoose swings from snake

Latest Sightings reports that Delia Bronkhorst, a 35-year-old Specialised Clerk & Document Controller came across a mongoose swinging from a snake on ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Viral video nurse to face disciplinary action: KZN health department South Africa
  2. Attacks on Cape Town EMS claim its first life South Africa
  3. War vets vow to stop 'deceitful' Mugabe making Zimbabwe 'his personal property' Africa
  4. Shocking claims in Eskom inquiry South Africa
  5. Tracking collars reveal baboons' raiding tactics in Cape Town Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

‘Everytime I close my eyes, I see her’: Woman who caught nurse verbally abusing ...
‘Keep blazing, stay amazing': Lobby groups march for the legalisation of ...
X