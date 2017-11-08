Police pull python out of man's pants after noticing 'considerable bulge'

A man arrested in the German city of Darmstadt on Tuesday after a drunken argument shocked officers when he pulled a baby python out of his trousers.

Police detained the 19-year-old man for drunken behaviour after they had received reports about an altercation in a street just before 11pm.

According to a statement released by police, the man was detained when he became aggressive, which is when the officers discovered his unusual passenger.

When questioned about the "considerable bulge" in his trousers, the man told the officers he was carrying a snake. He then pulled a baby king python, about 35cm in length, from his trousers.

Police were searching for the owner of the snake and investigating whether any animal protection laws were broken.