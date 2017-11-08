South Africa

Public protector rules on nudist beach

08 November 2017 - 10:22 By Chris Makhaye And Nce Mkhize
Ray Nkonyeni municipality received both kudos and condemnation when it designated part of the Mpenjati Estuary as a nudist-friendly beach.
Ray Nkonyeni municipality received both kudos and condemnation when it designated part of the Mpenjati Estuary as a nudist-friendly beach.
Image: iStock

Nudists in KwaZulu-Natal are due to lodge a fresh application for the designation of a nudist beach outside Margate‚ on the lower South Coast.

This comes after the public protector set aside‚ on technical grounds‚ the decision by the Ray Nkonyeni municipality (then known as Hibiscus Coast) to grant permission for a secluded section of the coast to be turned into a nudist beach.

In 2016‚ the municipality received both kudos and condemnation when it designated part of the Mpenjati Estuary as a nudist-friendly beach.

However‚ according to the public protector report‚ which will be formally issued on Wednesday‚ the Ray Nkonyeni municipality did not follow the proper procedure.

The public protector’s involvement came after a group of religious‚ traditional and conservative leaders — under the banner of the Concerned Citizens’ Group — held a series of protest marches against the municipality before lodging a formal complaint. Several public hearings were conducted.

In her report‚ the public protector set aside the granting of permission for a nude-friendly beach on the grounds that the council had not followed the proper process.

BusinessLive 

READ MORE

Keep your pants on... the KZN nude beach not yet given the go-ahead

Nudists will have to keep their clothes on for another holiday season.
News
4 months ago

Is randy Sandy Bay sunk?

Cape Town resident Russell P Stark* has been visiting Sandy Bay for more than 35 years. In the early 1980s, as an inexperienced teenager, his ...
News
1 year ago

Lighter Side: Nature versus nurture

The closure of Holkham nudist beach is a relief to the royals, whose babies once frolicked there - and surely will again. Joe Shute meets the ...
Lifestyle
4 years ago

Most read

  1. Inside the psychedelic world of journalism South Africa
  2. Drivers arrested‚ pupils affected as taxi operators strike South Africa
  3. WATCH | Video of nurse 'verbally abusing' elderly patient goes viral South Africa
  4. Manana admits to previous assault conviction and stealing a can of Coke South Africa
  5. The difference between nutrition and education South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Everytime I close my eyes, I see her’: Woman who caught nurse verbally abusing ...
‘Keep blazing, stay amazing': Lobby groups march for the legalisation of ...
X