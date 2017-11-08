Shrink to tell why Henri didn’t help

Why would someone not help family members who have been brutally attacked with an axe?

This is a question a psychologist will answer early next week in the Henri van Breda triple axe murder trial.

Van Breda is accused of murdering his brother Rudi and parents Martin and Teresa, and leaving his sister Marli for dead in January 2015.

On Monday Van Breda told the High Court in Cape Town that he sat chain-smoking in the kitchen while waiting for emergency services to see to his family members, two of whom he claimed were still alive at the time.

He had not attempted to help family members allegedly "under attack" by an intruder in a balaclava.

His defence counsel said a psychologist would give evidence that there is no "typical" way of responding to being in a house where people have been savagely attacked.

The report, said advocate Piet Botha, would be given to the state and then the psychologist will give evidence.