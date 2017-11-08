Scores of commuters in Soweto are scrambling to find alternative transport as local taxi operators join in the National Taxi Alliance (NTA) strike.

The alliance is expected to march to the offices of the minister of transport in Tshwane over several issues‚ including a request for a government subsidy‚ licensing and operating permits.

Thousands of taxi operators are expected to support the march.

"I just got a part-time job and was expected to be in town by 6am but I couldn't make it because of the taxi strike. We don't have a train station nearby and the bus is more expensive‚" said Sandile Hobo from Zola.

Baracity Taxi Owners Association (BTOA) secretary Themba Mbense said all taxi services in Soweto have been suspended for a day and operators are already driving to Tshwane to voice their grievances.

"It's unfortunate that the government we voted for continues to neglect the taxi industry. These are old issues and should have been long addressed to improve the industry. The minister has been playing hide and seek for a long time. That is why we have decided to drive to his office to table our demands‚" Mbense said.