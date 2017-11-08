Stolen brass plates recovered

South Africa

Only a few of the plates were found, while several others are still missing. File photo.
Several brass plates that form part of an almost century-old war memorial, stolen by scrap-metal thieves, were reclaimed during a police raid on Monday.

The plates were stolen from the Cenotaph war memorial near the Durban City Hall last week.

The nine heavy brass plaques lined the walls around the Cenotaph and are inscribed with the names of Durban citizens who fell in all wars.

Police spokesman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said officers conducted an intelligence-driven operation following the theft.

"The copper plates were part of a memorial commemorating the South African soldiers who died during the world wars.

"Eight suspects aged between 25 and 35 were arrested and detained at Durban Central police station after they were linked to the theft of the copper plates," she said.

She added that an illegal gun was also confiscated in the raid.

"The suspects will appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court soon on charges of theft and possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition. The metal has been handed over to the SA Army for safekeeping while the investigation continues."

Five brass plates remain missing.

Brass is a metallic alloy made from copper and zinc.

