'Susan Rohde did not kill herself'

Susan Rohde was not suicidal. Her psychologist Jane Newcombe told the Cape Town High Court on Tuesday that she was "shocked" when it emerged the naked body of the mother of three was found hanging in the bathroom of a Stellenbosch hotel in July 2016.

Her multimillionaire husband Jason Rohde claimed Susan killed herself. But shortly after her death he was arrested and is on trial for murder.

Newcombe said: "I'm saying quite categorically that I did not perceive Susan to be suicidal."

It had emerged that Rohdewas having an affair with a Cape Town estate agent, Jolene Alterskye, but Newcombe said Susan did not hate her husband's mistress. In fact, Susan wanted to work on their marriage and told Newcombe that Rohde had tried to end things with his mistress. Susan had told her Rohde had "become quite aggressive about the way he wanted our relationship to go forward".