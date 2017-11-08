Eskom's former company secretary says she is “convinced there must have been some undue influence” in the setting up of a late night meeting to okay the prepayment of almost R600-million to Tegeta last year.

Suzanne Daniels‚ who was the group company secretary of Eskom at the time‚ told Parliament's inquiry into state capture that she received a call from the chairman of the board tender committee‚ Zethemba Khosa‚ after 7pm on the night of 11 April 2016.

Earlier on that day‚ the inquiry has already heard‚ Oakbay's Salim Esa had approached the business rescue practitioner for Optimum coal mine to try to arrange bank funding to cover a R600-million shortfall for the purchase price of the mine‚ which was due to be paid on April 14.

Khosa requested that she set up an emergency meeting about the coal supply for the Hendrina mine.