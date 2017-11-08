Save for two occasions where he lost his cool for a moment‚ he delivered technical details‚ opinions and elements of a narrative — possibly fabricated in its entirety — without faltering.

Any contradictions between his initial plea statement and his testimony in court were met with stock answers delivered with ease: “My memory fails me on the details” or‚ “When Colonel Deon Beneke took down my statement‚ he did not write it in my own words.”

A multitude of “mistranslations”‚ he claims‚ explain away the discrepancies in his different stories.

But Galloway was having none of it‚ accusing him of having a “selective memory”‚ “tailoring his story” to previous testimonies‚ and editing his timeline to fit a fake narrative.

He said he did not know how he got a bump on his head but that it might have been from a fall that left him unconscious. Galloway said the bump was from sister Marli putting up a fight against him‚ as referenced by defensive wounds on her hand which were consistent with having punched someone.

Galloway said there was no loss of consciousness — let alone for almost three hours (as claimed by him) — and that the bump was now conveniently being touted as evidence of a fall down the stairs‚ even though his other wounds were on his back. And she said he made no mention of losing consciousness to the doctor who examined him on the day of the murders.

Galloway questioned why Sasha‚ the family dog‚ left no bloody paw prints and did not bark when alleged strangers came into the family home and created a bloodbath.

Van Breda calmly testified to Sasha’s character — a dog that “barked at familiar sounds like a phone ringing” but not at unfamiliar noises such as “strangers coming into the house”.

Brother Rudi‚ whom Van Breda said in his plea statement was “just lying there” after the attack‚ in court became a one-stop shop to explain away other contradictions.