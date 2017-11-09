A dispute over parking spaces at work between a black man and a white man culminating in the use of the term “swartman” was heard by the Constitutional Court on Thursday.

Meyer Bester was dismissed from his employ in May 2013 following an incident where he stormed into a meeting at his workplace at Thembelani mine in Rustenburg.

Bester had not been happy with the fact that a parking spot next to his had been given to fellow employee Solly Tlhomelang by safety officer Ben Sedumedi.

On April 26 that year‚ Bester stormed into a safety meeting chaired by Sedumedi and said in a loud and aggressive manner that Sedumedi must “verwyder daar die swart man se voertuig” (remove that black man’s vehicle).

Bester was dismissed following a disciplinary hearing for misconduct and making racial remarks.

However‚ the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration declared Bester’s dismissal was inappropriate and ordered him to return to work with backpay.

Unhappy with this decision‚ the employer approached the Labour Court‚ which found in December 2015 that Bester’s dismissal was substantially and procedurally fair.