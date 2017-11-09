An Airlink flight was forced to make an emergency landing at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday night after one of its four engines was unexpectedly damaged.

The AVRO RJ85 airliner‚ operating flight SA8103‚ was on its way to Johannesburg from Harare‚ Zimbabwe.

“On behalf of Airlink I apologise profusely to our passengers and their loved ones for any distress and inconvenience as a result of this evening’s event. The safety and well-being of our passengers‚ crew and aircraft are our primary concern‚” said Rodger Foster‚ Airlink chief executive officer.

In a statement‚ the airliner said all 34 passengers and four crew members were safe and unharmed.

“Upon assessing the damage and status of the aircraft‚ the crew elected to continue to Johannesburg where it landed safely under the power of its remaining two engines. At no point was the safety of the passengers or crew in jeopardy‚” said the statement.

An inquest will be undertaken by the South African Civil Aviation Authority.