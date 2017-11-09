South Africa

Gauteng parents have just one more sleep to avert 2018 nightmare

09 November 2017 - 13:33 By Timeslive
Gauteng parents can apply for places for Grade 1 and Grade 8 online as the online system will be working‚ said education MEC Panyaza Lesufi at a press conference.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Simone Kley

The Gauteng Department of Education today advised parents that they have one day left for late admissions to government schools next year.

"The online admission application system opened for late applications at 08.00 on 01 November 2017‚ and will close tomorrow‚ midnight on 10 November 2017‚" the department said.

The system was opened to give parents who missed the 12 June deadline an opportunity to apply.

"No new applications will be processed in January 2018‚ as Gauteng schools are full."

Parents who applied during the admissions period in May‚ who still have not been placed‚ are urged to visit the district office for placement or email gdeinfo@gauteng.gov.za for urgent assistance. These parents need not apply as their details are already on the system.

There are 2‚017 Public Ordinary Schools in the province that offer Grade 1 and 8.

