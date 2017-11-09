It was touch and go‚ but wealthy Guatemalan playboy Diego Novella will on Thursday morning take the stand in the Cape Town High Court‚ where he is on trial for the murder of his American girlfriend Gaby Alban in a Camps Bay Hotel in 2015.

Having been examined by a doctor at Victoria Hospital on Wednesday‚ it was declared that Novella was “coherent” and still “fit to stand trial” and that a 72-hour psychiatric observation process was not required.

This was after a dramatic turn of events‚ during which Novella had screamed at Judge Vincent Saldanha‚ grabbed his attorney William Booth’s phone‚ scowled openly at his murdered girlfriend’s family‚ and demanded it be placed on record that he had taken marijuana.

Howdy Kabrins‚ Alban’s father‚ was relieved that the trial would continue. Kabrins said it seemed impossible such manic behaviour could arise from the use of cannabis.

“I have been around a long time and cannabis has a mellowing effect on an individual‚” he said.