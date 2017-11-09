Matric pupils at a rural KwaZulu-Natal school are writing their exams under police guard due to faction fighting which has resulted in at least one of the learners being hospitalised after a brutal assault.

A Grade 12 learner at Mbuyiselo High School‚ in the Eziyendane area near Mandini on the KZN north coast‚ was severely assaulted by other learners from a rival village. He was reportedly ambushed while on his way home on Saturday.

The learner‚ Scelo Mkhwanazi‚ has been described by Mbuyiselo high principal Gabriel Mkhwanazi as one of his class's brightest stars and a young man who carried the hopes of the school on his shoulders as he was expected to bag a number of A’s.

On Wednesday‚ KwaZulu-Natal education officials were dispatched to the school by provincial education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwana to establish the exact source of the problem and to ensure that learners who writing exams were protected.

Matric learners are now writing under police guard while final year exams for other grades have been postponed due to the volatile situation.