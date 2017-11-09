'Little lifesaver' awarded a toy ambulance set
Luke Bridle of Johannesburg‚ 11‚ has been honoured for his presence of mind during his twin brother David's recent near-drowning experience.
“It is very rare to come across a child with the ability to act quickly and sensibly under such stressful and frightening circumstances‚” said Craig Grindell‚ managing director of Netcare 911. “We were so impressed at how Luke helped to save his twin brother’s life that we decided to award him a special bravery certificate.”
According to the boys’ mother‚ Shandre Bridle‚ one afternoon in early September the twins were at home with their child minder who was giving David a bath.
“Our son David is disabled‚ and is also an epileptic. He and Luke have an extremely special bond and from a young age Luke has learned how he can help David when needed. My husband Brian was travelling at the time and I was driving home when I received a phone call that nearly made my heart stop‚” she said.
The boys’ child minder had stepped out of the bathroom to fetch a towel when David suddenly had an epileptic seizure in the bathtub.
“His face went under the water and his body went rigid during the seizure‚ he fell forward and he was drowning in the bath. Thankfully‚ Luke immediately jumped into the bath to try to get David’s head out of the water. Our child minder came running in but it was very difficult for her and Luke to lift David out of the bath because of the seizure. It frightens me to think of it‚ but David could have drowned‚” Shandre said.
The boys’ father‚ Brian‚ said that‚ in a flash‚ Luke pulled the bath plug so that the water could drain out of the bath.
However there was still concern that David could have breathed in water during the seizure. “Together the child minder and Luke managed to get him out of the bath and lay him over the woman’s knee so that the water could drain from his mouth. Luke helped to pummel his brother’s back to help expel any remaining fluid from his lungs.”
Luke pressed a panic button to alert the security company‚ then phoned their mother‚ who has first aid training‚ and over the phone she talked him through all the steps of how to check whether his twin was breathing and place him in the recovery position until paramedics arrived.
Netcare 911 advanced life support paramedic‚ Adrian King‚ who attended to the emergency‚ said he was impressed at the way in which such a young child had responded to such an emergency situation.
“When we got there‚ Luke had placed his brother in the proper recovery position and kept checking that he was breathing. He did everything that should have been done‚ it was truly remarkable for a child of his age.”
King says that even when the paramedics were attending to David‚ Luke kept a watchful eye on his brother. “It was very touching to see how devoted he is to his brother‚ and all his actions demonstrated the close bond they have.”
David made a full recovery after being admitted to Netcare Olivedale Hospital.
Luke was presented with his bravery award at the boys’ school‚ the Polly Shorts Academy in Weltevreden Park. He and David both received toy ambulance sets as a reminder of the "heroic act of brotherly love".
“This little lifesaver is an exemplary example of the importance of keeping a cool head in an emergency situation‚ as this is the best way to assist someone in their time of need‚” said Grindell.
