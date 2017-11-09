Luke Bridle of Johannesburg‚ 11‚ has been honoured for his presence of mind during his twin brother David's recent near-drowning experience.

“It is very rare to come across a child with the ability to act quickly and sensibly under such stressful and frightening circumstances‚” said Craig Grindell‚ managing director of Netcare 911. “We were so impressed at how Luke helped to save his twin brother’s life that we decided to award him a special bravery certificate.”

According to the boys’ mother‚ Shandre Bridle‚ one afternoon in early September the twins were at home with their child minder who was giving David a bath.

“Our son David is disabled‚ and is also an epileptic. He and Luke have an extremely special bond and from a young age Luke has learned how he can help David when needed. My husband Brian was travelling at the time and I was driving home when I received a phone call that nearly made my heart stop‚” she said.

The boys’ child minder had stepped out of the bathroom to fetch a towel when David suddenly had an epileptic seizure in the bathtub.