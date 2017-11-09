South Africa

Mandla Mandela announces divorce is settled

09 November 2017 - 08:40 By Timeslive
Mandla Mandela
Mandla Mandela
Image: Sunday Times

Mandla Mandela‚ the grandson of former president Nelson Mandela‚ says his divorce from his first wife is now a done deal.

"We are pleased that the matter of my divorce from Ms Tando Mabunu has been settled today‚" he said in a statement on Wednesday night.

Mabunu-Mandela and Mandela married under civil law in community of property in 2004. She filed for divorce in 2009. The case dragged on in the Mthatha High Court as the pair fought over assets. During that time‚ she fought through the courts to stop his remarriages. Two were annulled.

Without giving details of the settlement‚ Mandela said: "The finalisation of the matter which has been before the courts since 2009 is a great relief and enables the parties to carry on with their lives unfettered."

"...We thank all who have been an immense support during this time."

Despite the drawn out estrangement with his first wife‚ he offered her what could be a possible olive branch: "We wish Ms Tando well for the future."

Mandela has been wed four times.

He married his second wife‚ Anais Grimaud‚ in a traditional ceremony in 2010. Three years later‚ he accused his younger brother‚ Mbuso Mandela‚ of getting her pregnant.

In 2011‚ he married for the third time to Mbali Makhathini – known among the AbaThembu as Nodiyala Mandela - also in a traditional ceremony. Last year‚ it was reported that he still lives with her in Mvezo. She has accompanied him to red carpet events‚ such as the opening of parliament last year.

Both marriages were declared null and void.

In February 2016‚ he married Rabia Clarke in a Muslim ceremony at a Cape Town mosque. The couple had a baby boy in May this year.

READ MORE

Mandla Mandela speaks out against rape in support of his sister Ndileka

Chief Mandla Mandela has come out in support of his sister‚ Ndileka Mandela‚ who bravely revealed that she had been raped five years ago by a ...
News
15 days ago

Mandela slams BEE proposal

ANC MP calls idea to restrict tenders to blacks 'bird-brained'
Politics
23 days ago

Rename Mthatha Airport after Matanzima‚ says Mandla Mandela

ANC MP and Mvezo chief Mandla Zwelivelile Mandela has called on the government to rename Mthatha Airport after the late Kaizer Daliwonga Matanzima of ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. This farmer's prize-winning feed is not for the birds South Africa
  2. Pravin speaks on the disease of greed South Africa
  3. Damaged engine leads to emergency landing of Airlink flight South Africa
  4. Rohde murder trial: Susan incessantly called, WhatsApped straying husband South Africa
  5. Give time‚ not money‚ to charity South Africa

Latest Videos

Jacques Pauw’s book launch hit by power outage
‘Everytime I close my eyes, I see her’: Woman who caught nurse verbally abusing ...
X