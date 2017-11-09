New 'zombie drug' flakka hits Durban for holidays

Anti-drug activist Sam Pillay has described symptoms displayed by people under the influence of a dangerous drug, which has made its way to Durban, as similar to watching a horror movie.

Pillay, founder and director of Anti-Drug Forum SA, is also worried that the drug, known as "flakka" or the "zombie drug", which has been sweeping Australia and the US, has hit Durban at the time school exams finish.

"People should not be encouraged to experiment with it because it can be very dangerous to them and people around them," said Pillay.

The Chatsworth-based Anti-Drug Forum is a voluntary organisation formed in April 2005 to assist a community ravaged by substance abuse.

"We have experienced it with some people who come to our centre and their drinks were spiked. After drinking that, they displayed those symptoms of flakka; they started feeling the effects of flakka. They turn into zombies and become abusive and violent and they were imagining things and hallucinating," said Pillay.

"And those are the kind of things that happen. We had to sedate them and send three or four people to sit them down when they were high on this drug. It's like a horror movie."