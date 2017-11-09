Global classifieds group OLX has banned the old South African flag from its platform.

The decision comes after TimesLIVE last week revealed that the old flag and different types of memorabilia bearing the apartheid-era symbol were widely available for purchase on the internet.

The report came a few days after the Black Monday protests‚ during which participants were spotted hoisting the old flag. The act sparked a national debate‚ with many black South Africans saying the flag should be permanently removed from public spaces because it is a painful reminder of the country’s past.

OLX has responded to the calls.

“We have always allowed historical memorabilia to be sold on our platform. However‚ in this case we understand that this flag is an unhappy reminder of the past for many people and we as a company unequivocally oppose what it stands for‚” said Thembani Biyam‚ OLX head of strategy‚ analytics and monetisation.