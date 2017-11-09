South Africans need to fight institutionalised corruption‚ greed and state capture through mobilised activism that leads to action in the streets - if we are to have an impact.

That is the advice from ANC MP and former Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan. He told delegates at the Ethics and Energy conference at Stellenbosch University on Thursday‚ that the country had an economic system which “incentivised” corruption and “rewarded” greed.

“With the kind of economic system that dominates [SA]‚ the social standards by which people are judged actually incentivises corruption. Because greed is a key driver of economic behaviour‚'' said Gordhan.