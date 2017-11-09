Cross-examining Susan’s psychologist‚ Jane Newcombe‚ Mihalik asked her to read out some of the WhatsApps: “I want that f****n bitch to see me and leave me alone.” “I’m going to go there and cut that bitch’s face.” “I’m not living like this.”

Pointing out that between February and July 2016 Susan called Rohde an average of 16 times a day‚ in addition to the WhatsApps‚ Mihalik asked Newcombe: “Did Susan confide in you that she was incessantly calling Jason?”

The psychologist replied: “No she didn’t‚ she said she was looking through his phone.”

Mihalik also referred to memes Susan sent to Rohde‚ including: “You go home to cry and get home and you want to die‚” and “The truth is everyone is going to hurt you‚ you just need to find the ones worth suffering for.”