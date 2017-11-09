Rohde trial: 'For 72 days I felt like dying'

"For 72 days I've felt like dying." This was a WhatsApp message from Susan Rohde to her husband Jason Rohde months before he alleged she committed suicide at the Spier wine estate in Stellenbosch last year.

He is on trial for her murder in the Cape Town High Court. The state alleges that he strangled her to death and it emerged in court that Rohde had an affair with Cape Town real estate agent Jolene Alterskye.

In court on Wednesday his defence advocate Pete Mihalik read out extracts of Whats-App conversations between the couple in an attempt to prove that Susan was suicidal.

Susan's psychologist, Jane Newcombe, whom she saw in the months leading up to her death, testified she was not depressed and did not come across as suicidal.

However, Mihalik asked her to look at messages Susan had sent her husband.