South Africa

Rohde trial: 'For 72 days I felt like dying'

Susan sent chilling texts to her husband before her death

09 November 2017 - 07:20 By Aron Hyman
Jason Rohde with Susan. File photo
Jason Rohde with Susan. File photo
Image: Facebook

"For 72 days I've felt like dying." This was a WhatsApp message from Susan Rohde to her husband Jason Rohde months before he alleged she committed suicide at the Spier wine estate in Stellenbosch last year.

He is on trial for her murder in the Cape Town High Court. The state alleges that he strangled her to death and it emerged in court that Rohde had an affair with Cape Town real estate agent Jolene Alterskye.

In court on Wednesday his defence advocate Pete Mihalik read out extracts of Whats-App conversations between the couple in an attempt to prove that Susan was suicidal.

Susan's psychologist, Jane Newcombe, whom she saw in the months leading up to her death, testified she was not depressed and did not come across as suicidal.

However, Mihalik asked her to look at messages Susan had sent her husband.

Jason Rohde adamant that his wife wanted to die

"For 72 days I've felt like dying." This was a WhatsApp message from Susan Rohde to her husband Jason Rohde months before he alleged she committed ...
News
20 hours ago

"All the therapist[s] are worried I might kill myself," one message read.

Newcombe said she had never thought Susan was suicidal or depressed and her diagnosis was that she was anxious.

Another message Susan sent to Rohde read: "I don't really care anyway because for the whole 302 days you were with [Alterskye] you wanted to leave me, 302 days I was sad. Now for 72 days I've felt like dying".

Mihalik asked Newcombe if this would have made her diagnose Susan as suicidal.

"She was not expressing this to me in our therapy sessions so I can't make an assessment on this. If she was saying that to me as an impartial observer that would raise grave concerns. If she is saying that to me it has a different context and a different purpose than if she is using that in an argument," Newcombe replied.

Rohde ‘tried to end affair’ a month before wife’s murder

Insights into the life of Susan Rohde started to emerge in the Cape Town High Court on Tuesday‚ when her psychologist took the stand.
News
1 day ago

Rohde and Alterskye attended a work conference and Susan insisted on joining him and came face to face with Alterskye.

In another message, Susan told Rohde she would "personally murder'' Alterskye.

But it was Susan's body that was found in her hotel bathroom with a cord around her neck.

Chilling last messages from slain Susan Rohde

The WhatsApp messages on the phones of the three central characters in the case against murder accused Jason Rohde tell a story of his fiery love for ...
News
2 days ago

Susan Rohde and her sister were ‘greatly upset’ over her husband’s infidelity

Murder accused Jason Rohde’s wife and sister-in-law were both greatly upset about his infidelity‚ the Cape Town High Court heard on Thursday.
News
6 days ago

Mystery of WhatsApps sent from Susan Rohde's phone after her death

Susan Rohde sent WhatsApp messages to her husband’s lover more than 80 minutes after a pathology report said she was killed.
News
7 days ago

Most read

  1. This farmer's prize-winning feed is not for the birds South Africa
  2. Pravin speaks on the disease of greed South Africa
  3. Damaged engine leads to emergency landing of Airlink flight South Africa
  4. Rohde murder trial: Susan incessantly called, WhatsApped straying husband South Africa
  5. Give time‚ not money‚ to charity South Africa

Latest Videos

Jacques Pauw’s book launch hit by power outage
‘Everytime I close my eyes, I see her’: Woman who caught nurse verbally abusing ...
X