Susan Rohde felt like she was 'being played for a fool'

Her psychologist‚ Jane Newcombe‚ came to this conclusion after analysing hundreds of WhatsApp messages sent between Susan and Rohde in the months leading up to her mysterious death in July last year. Jason Rohde is on trial for her murder but he claims that she had been depressed and committed suicide in the bathroom of their hotel suite.

Newcombe testified in the high court in Cape Town that she was shocked when she was initially told that Susan had taken her own life. Based on their eight therapy sessions before her death she did not perceive Susan as suicidal or depressive.

Defence advocate Pete Mihalik on Thursday accused Newcombe of being incompetent and claimed she had misdiagnosed Susan with anxiety rather than depression. It emerged in court that Rohde had an affair with real estate agent Jolene Alterskye.

Mihalik quoted numerous WhatsApp messages including one in which Susan told Rohde: “Sometimes I just want to die.”