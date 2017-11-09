Candidates for the post of national police commissioner should be selected from clear criteria and interviewed by an independent panel‚ to prevent "another disastrous police appointment by President Jacob Zuma"‚ says two watchdog groups.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said on Tuesday that Zuma was poised to appoint a new South African Police Service boss.

The president is once again ignoring the National Development Plan’s (NDP) proposal for a transparent and merit-based process to choose the right man or woman as South Africa’s top cop‚ Corruption Watch and the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) said. The NDP and its policing recommendations have been endorsed by the ANC and the cabinet.