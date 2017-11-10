Fidelity Cash Solutions says it is aware of videos doing the rounds on social media‚ one of which shows men counting stacks of cash and featuring a cash bag belonging to the company‚ another showing a woman chewing cash.

It has handed the videos to the police for investigation‚ the company said on Thursday.

In the latest video that surfaced on social media a few days ago‚ an actress is shown seasoning and pretending to eat a stash of cash at a restaurant. Another well-known actress sitting next to her is also in the video.

A man who took the video is also shown saying they are “chewing cash”.

That man also appeared in a video in November last year where a group of men were seen counting stacks of cash notes in a suitcase. In that video‚ a Fidelity cash bag could be seen.

Arthur Gibson‚ managing executive at Fidelity Cash Solutions‚ said the company was aware of the videos doing the rounds on social media.

“The matter has been handed over to the SAPS and an investigation is underway. We have not received any information on the investigation at this time‚” Gibson said.

Police have confirmed it was investigating the videos.

No arrests have been made.