A farmer from Fort Beaufort in the Eastern Cape‚ Hendrik Josephus Roux‚ has lost his bakkie and trailer to the state.

The Grahamstown High Court this week ordered that the farmer's assets be sold and the proceeds used to fight crime.

This after Roux was arrested for allegedly stealing four cattle belonging to Fort Beaufort resident Simbongile Dayimani. The livestock were stolen on October 28 2015.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesman Tshepo Ndwalaza said when the theft occurred‚ Dayimani‚ of Ntlekisa village‚ had taken his 17 cattle to a communal grazing land and when he went to collect them in the evening‚ he discovered that four of his herd were missing. "The following morning Dayimani was milking his cows at his home when he spotted a bakkie with a trailer passing by. He noticed that the cattle in the trailer was his. He called the police stock theft unit while tailing the bakkie and trailer.

“Police who responded to the call attempted to stop the bakkie but the driver refused‚ until the car stopped at a certain house‚" Ndwalaza said.

He said Roux was questioned about the ownership of the cattle and when he gave an unsatisfactory answer he was arrested.

Ndwalaza said Roux's 2014 Isizu 300 bakkie and cattle trailer were impounded by police as they were used as intruments to commit a crime.

He said the Grahamstown High Court had now ordered the assets to be sold at a public auction.

- DispatchLIVE