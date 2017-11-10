Gauteng transport department facing over 600 litigation cases

The Gauteng department of roads and transport has a total of 605 active legal cases against it.

These are cases captured as at September 30 2017 which involve letters of demand‚ summons or notice of motions received.

This was revealed in a report discussed in the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) in the Gauteng legislature on Friday.

The report further showed that the total contingent liability of the department stood at over R718-million as at September 30 2017.

A contingent liability is a potential liability that may occur‚ depending on the outcome of an uncertain future event‚ for example a matter before the court.

The committee expressed concern that there was no consequence management within the department which could prevent people from repeating mistakes.