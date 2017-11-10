Kudos for heroic boy for saving drowning brother

Luke Bridle, 11, of Johannesburg, has been honoured for his presence of mind during his twin brother David's recent near-drowning.

"It is very rare to come across a child with the ability to act quickly and sensibly under such stressful circumstances," said Craig Grindell, managing director of Netcare 911.

"We were so impressed at how Luke helped to save his twin brother's life that we decided to award him a special bravery certificate."

The boys' mother, Shandre Bridle, said in early September the twins were at home with their minder, who was giving David a bath.

"David is disabled, and is also an epileptic. He and Luke have an extremely special bond and from a young age Luke has learned how he can help David when needed. I was driving home when I received a phone call that nearly made my heart stop," she said.

The minder had stepped out of the bathroom to fetch a towel when David suddenly had an epileptic seizure in the bathtub.

"His face went under the water and his body went rigid. He fell forward and was drowning in the bath. Luke jumped into the bath to get David's head out of the water. Our child minder came running in but it was difficult to lift David out of the bath," Shandre said.

The boys' father, Brian, said Luke then pulled the bath plug to drain the water.

"They managed to get him out of the bath and lay him over the woman's knee so the water could drain from his mouth. Luke helped to pummel his brother's back to expel any remaining fluid from his lungs."

Luke pressed a panic button to alert the security company, then phoned their mother, who has First Aid training, and over the phone talked him through the steps to place David in the recovery position until paramedics arrived.

Netcare 911 advanced life support paramedic Adrian King, who attended to the emergency, said he was impressed at the way in which such a young child had responded to such an emergency situation.

"When we got there, Luke had placed his brother in the proper recovery position. He did everything that should have been done; it was truly remarkable for a child of his age."

David made a full recovery after being admitted to Netcare Olivedale Hospital.

Luke was presented with his award at the Polly Shorts Academy in Weltevreden Park.

"This little lifesaver is an example of the importance of keeping a cool head in an emergency situation, as this is the best way to assist someone in their time of need," said Grindell.