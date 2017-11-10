Police have dismissed speculation that the man who was recently attacked near a Mugg & Bean store at Tambotie Mall in Randfontein is dead.

The man‚ whose name cannot be revealed for safety concerns‚ was brutally assaulted white men on Saturday‚ November 4.

The incident was recorded by bystanders and the video footage has gone viral on social media platforms.

Randfontein police spokeswoman Captain Appel Ernst said the victim is alive and was discharged from hospital this week.

“The man is at home. There is no truth to rumours that he has passed away in hospital‚” said Ernst when she was contacted to comment of rumours that the victim has succumbed to his wounds.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS