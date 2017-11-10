South Africa

WATCH | Drunk or happy? Video of dancing petrol attendant goes viral

10 November 2017 - 12:30 By TimesLIVE

Happy or intoxicated? That's the question after a video surfaced of a Port Elizabeth petrol attendant showing off her dance moves at work.

Sandile Saider Nobhala Puti, who posted the video on Facebook, stated that while at first he thought the apparently jovial petrol attendant was part of a marketing stunt he then realised she was in fact 'drunk'.

The video has already been watched over 331,862 times.

MORE

WATCH | Surprise twist in roadside police bust

Another day. Another crime video. Except this one has an unusual twist.
News
3 days ago

WATCH | Watch out! Plenty of fun as domestic worker takes the wheel

A video of a Cape Town man taking his family’s domestic worker for her first driving lesson has gone viral.
News
7 days ago

WATCH | Prisoner counting money - inside Pretoria jail

The trend of flaunting hard cash on social media seems to have made its way into a South African prison cell.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | 'Sexually frustrated' lion attacks car

Getting rebuffed by your love interest can hurt, even if you're a lion.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Mugabe's son pours expensive champagne over watch Africa
  2. Gauteng roads, transport department incurs R2bn in irregular expenditure South Africa
  3. WATCH | Drunk or happy? Video of dancing petrol attendant goes viral South Africa
  4. It's all about the prep: How to get the best deals on Black Friday South Africa
  5. Worker at University of Pretoria killed by chipper machine South Africa

Latest Videos

Drunk or happy? Video of dancing petrol attendant goes viral
Jacques Pauw’s book launch hit by power outage
X